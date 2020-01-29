Carroll high school invites Northwest Allen County Schools students and their parents to its academic showcase 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the school. Enter through door 13 off Bethel Road.
Families will have the opportunity to learn more about various educational programs, and meet with teachers, guidance staff and administrators. The school will also offer brief breakout presentations on programs and opportunities, as well as classroom demonstrations with current students and staff.
“We are proud of the diverse selection of academic courses and career preparation programs offered at Carroll High School,” the school said in a letter to district parents this month. “It is our pleasure to share this information with our community so current and future Chargers can make informed decisions about their academic futures.”
The school will offer presentations for freshmen and sophomores interested in joining the internship program, as well as juniors who have already been accepted into the program. Parents and students will learn about components and goals of the internship program, as well as requirements after being accepted.
Attendees can also learn about trade and career classes offered through Anthis Career Center. Participation in the Anthis program is limited to juniors and seniors. Students can receive three credits each semester in programs such as automotive, aviation, cosmetology, public safety and welding. Representatives from Anthis will be available to discuss the program and answer questions.
A presentation on the advanced placement program is open to all parents and students.
There will also be a presentation on courses related to Allied Health Careers. These include Introduction to Health Careers, Medical Terminology, Introduction to Athletic Training, Prevention and Care of Athletic Injuries, and seniors internship/health careers.
Students and their parents can learn how to earn both high school and college credits at a reduced cost, and the English, science and math department chairs will present on the course offerings and curriculum design within their respective disciplines.
Breakout sessions include:
• Internships — 6:45-7 p.m. in the small auditorium
• Anthis Career Center — 6:45-7 p.m. in the multipurpose room
• English department — 6:45-7 p.m. and 7:45-8 p.m. in Room 130
• Advanced placement — 7:15-7:30 p.m. and 8:15-8:30 p.m. in the small auditorium
• Science department — 7:15-7:30 p.m. and 8:15-8:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room
• Math department — 7:15-7:30 p.m. and 8:15-8:30 p.m. in Room 130
• Health career pathways — 7:45-8 p.m. in the small auditorium
• Dual credit — 7:45-8 p.m. in the multipurpose room
Classroom demonstrations will each start at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.:
• Ceramics/painting/drawing, rooms 304 and 302
• Digital design, room 124
• Radio and TV, room 417
• Culinary arts, room 144
• Photography, room 300
• Fashion and design, room 131
• Computer science, room 214
