FORT WAYNE — Carroll High School’s Electric Blue Dance Team joined teams, ensembles and soloists from middle schools and high schools from across the state Saturday at the 22nd annual Homestead Dance Invitational.
Carroll teams competed in four categories. Carroll was first in junior varsity hip hop, with Northrop placing second. The team from Homestead danced in exhibition but did not compete for placement.
In JV Jazz, Munster was first, Carroll second and Northrop third.
In AAA Jazz, Munster was first, Carroll second and Northrop third.
In AAA hip hop, Northrop was first, Carroll second and Pike third.
Homestead’s Champions Together dance team also danced in exhibition.
After final dances, as judges tallied scores for awards, the host school welcomed each of its senior dancers back to the gym and introduced each dancer and parents.
Watch for full results and find updates on other dance competitions at ihsdta.org.
