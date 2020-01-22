FORT WAYNE — The Allen County Plan Commission approved rezoning petitions for two residential developments and business space in Huntertown on Jan. 16.
A proposal to rezone 67 acres of agricultural land on the west side of Coldwater Road, north of Cedar Canyons Road and south of Shoaff Road, for the construction of 90 single-family homes, was approved. The proposed Preserves at the Quarry will be an extension of the adjacent Quarry subdivision in Huntertown, with a single entrance off Coldwater Road and a connection to the existing subdivision.
The commission also approved a rezoning request for Cascata Estates, a 37-lot single-family development proposed on 30.9 acres of land at the northwest corner of Shoaff and West roads.
The commission also approved a request from the town of Huntertown to rezone 7.8 acres of land north of Empowered Sports, at the intersection of Carroll Road and S.R. 3, from residential to commercial.
All three proposals were approved through unanimous vote.
