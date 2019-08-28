FORT WAYNE — Sunny but pleasant, with a bit of a breeze.
The weather cooperated Saturday when the Taste of the Arts Festival celebrated its 11th anniversary at Arts Campus Fort Wayne.
Children flocked to interactive displayed sponsored by local schools, churches and arts organizations.
Dozens of dance and musical acts performed at 10 stages.
Vendors brought food and drink and a beer tasting.
Art was available to admire and even to buy.
The arts extravaganza was presented by Wells Fargo.
Arts United is a local arts agency serving the 12 counties of northeast Indiana.
