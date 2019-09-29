Sept. 21
4 extra patrols
12:32 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road
07:29 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road
21:29 Occupied vehicle, 15300 block of Lima Road
Sept. 22
3 extra patrols
21:40 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Gump Road
Sept. 23
1 extra patrol
02:32 Audible alarm, 1600 block of West Gump Road
21:33 Battery, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
Sept. 24
4 extra patrols
12:32 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road
15:46 Traffic stop, Carroll Road at Preserve Boulevard
Sept. 25
7 extra patrols
06:17 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
07:44 Traffic stop, 15300 block of Lima Road
14:02 Zach check, 1400 block of Carroll Road
14:19 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
16:52 911 hang up, 2000 block of Apollo Drive
Sept. 26
1 extra patrol
09:44 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
14:18 911 hang up, 4700 block of Hammock Drive
Sept. 27
2 extra patrols
07:28 Alarm, 14500 block of Lima Road
15:24 Missing person, 2100 block of Trinity Street
