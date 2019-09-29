Sept. 21

4 extra patrols

12:32 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

07:29 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

21:29 Occupied vehicle, 15300 block of Lima Road

Sept. 22

3 extra patrols

21:40 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Gump Road

Sept. 23

1 extra patrol

02:32 Audible alarm, 1600 block of West Gump Road

21:33 Battery, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

Sept. 24

4 extra patrols

12:32 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road

15:46 Traffic stop, Carroll Road at Preserve Boulevard

Sept. 25

7 extra patrols

06:17 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

07:44 Traffic stop, 15300 block of Lima Road

14:02 Zach check, 1400 block of Carroll Road

14:19 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

16:52 911 hang up, 2000 block of Apollo Drive

Sept. 26

1 extra patrol

09:44 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

14:18 911 hang up, 4700 block of Hammock Drive

Sept. 27

2 extra patrols

07:28 Alarm, 14500 block of Lima Road

15:24 Missing person, 2100 block of Trinity Street

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.