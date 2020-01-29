Blanchie Shultz
FORT WAYNE — Blanchie M. Shultz, 103, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, at her home in rural Allen County.
She was born in Fairfield, Indiana, on June 4, 1916, to Franklin and Hazel (Snyder) Reinoehl. They preceded her in death.
Blanchie married Jesse “Doc” Shultz in Noble County, Indiana, on June 12, 1935.
She was a homemaker and assisted with farming, where she enjoyed telling her stories, if you could keep up.
Blanchie helped raise five generations of her family, beginning with her own generation. She helped all of them to learn to read, write and become proficient in math. She has been a blessing to all.
Blanchie is survived by her son, Jack (Shirley) Shultz, of Greenville, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by two brothers; and five sisters; her daughter, Beverly Ford; and two granddaughters, Alona Shultz and Cerelle Tolleson.
Services took place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Burial took place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Fellowship of Wesley Chapel Church.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
