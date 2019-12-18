FORT WAYNE — If Santa puts an orange or apple in the toe of your Christmas stocking this year, odds are strong that St. Nick acquired the fruit at the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy fruit sale. Celebrating its 30th year in 2019, the holiday fruit sale raises funds to support career education programs for students enrolled in the academy.
According to Bill Darrah, social studies teacher at the Bill C. Anthis Career Center, this year’s pre-sale orders of fruit totaled $96,000. With additional sales to the public from Dec. 5-7, the academy hoped to raise more than $45,000 in profit. The sale takes place annually at the Anthis Automotive Center, located at the corner of Lafayette and Lewis streets.
“This is our only school-wide fundraiser,” Darrah said. “These funds will help with expenses that a lot of kids can’t cover.”
These expenses can include items such as uniforms for the students in the public safety EMT and firefighter programs; costs for qualifying students to participate in regional, state and national competitions for career skills; field trips for students to visit businesses that could be potential employers; and costs associated with bringing in guest speakers.
More than 600 FWCS Career Academy students participated in pre-selling orders for the clementines, grapefruits, oranges and apples, which shipped to Fort Wayne from California, Texas, Washington and Spain. A similar number of students also participated in packing the fruit into baskets and packages for distribution to customers, loading cars and assisting customers.
“This was a lot of fun,” said Dylan Palmer, a construction trades student at the Career Academy who is a senior at Carroll High School. “I loved helping out, knowing that this will help out a lot of students.”
Palmer, who is specializing in Plumbing/HVAC, said attending the Career Academy “gives me a more hands-on way to learn what I want to do for my career. I can visualize what I need to know better through the training here, and it gives me a head start on my career.”
Students at the FWCS Career Academy can supplement their traditional high school education with hands-on experience in 10 different programs. Programs are offered for automotive, aviation, construction trades, cosmetology, culinary arts, early education, health science, information technology, public safety and welding. All 10 programs offer industry certifications and licenses, and dual college credit, helping students prepare for in-demand jobs or prepare for post-secondary education. The Career Academy operates in eight locations throughout the Fort Wayne area and provides classes to students in conjunction with neighboring school districts.
