HUNTERTOWN — Some students and families will inevitably feel the effects of attendance changes when Northwest Allen County Schools’ newest building, Aspen Meadow Elementary School, opens for the 2020-21 school year. In order to accommodate the many NACS families in northwest Allen County neighborhoods, the district is considering plans from 112 parents, staff members and students.
Seven separate teams comprising teachers and administrators — many of whom are also parents of current students — and students themselves presented their own plans for redrawing attendance areas during a Dec. 16 meeting at Maple Creek Middle School. The groups have been meeting for about a month. School Trustees acted as liaisons between the seven different groups and the school board, and the district made an effort to include residents within all of NACS’ subdivisions, Superintendent Chris Himsel said.
“We’re going to have to make changes, but this is about finding a way to make meaningful change,” Himsel said. “The way to do that is making sure the parents’ voices are heard.”
The groups were given preferred attendance ranges based on capacity, and they also took transportation into consideration.
Though each of the groups’ plans differed from one another, there were a few commonalities. Many of the groups asked that Arcola Elementary School’s population remain the same, so as to preserve space for incoming students from new developments on the southwest side of the district. Some of the groups also suggested moving students from Huntertown and Perry Hill elementary schools to Aspen Meadow or Oak View to eliminate the need for mobile classroom space.
Members of the seven groups explained the advantages and disadvantages to their respective plans. A common issue was needing to split up some classes into separate middle schools, though several presenters noted that students would still be reunited with their friends in high school. Some of the groups also pointed out that, according to their plans, some students would have to attend a school that isn’t closest to home.
The common thread was that in the end, moves are on the horizon.
“We can’t build a school and not put kids in it, so there will be families that are affected,” Himsel said. “We want to get this done sooner rather than later, but we don’t want to get it done fast without making sure we hear from people first.”
Ultimately, the school board will decide how the attendance areas are redrawn. That could mean adopting one of the seven plans presented, or borrowing from any number of them. Himsel said the district will set up group meetings in January in order to receive more feedback. The board could take a vote as early as February.
“There are lots of different, unique ways to look at this,” Himsel said.
“I kind of went into it thinking we were all going to come up with pretty much the same answer …,” Board of School Trustees President Kent Somers said. “In some of the regions it is pretty consistent through and through, but what I do find interesting and appreciate is the deliberation and effort everyone put into this.”
Himsel also noted several other capacity solutions the district is considering. Moving the district offices to a separate building could create new classroom space for about 90 to 130 students at Perry Hill Elementary School.
“I’m not going to guarantee that it will move, but we are constantly looking at that because that’s four classrooms that we don’t have to build in new construction, and it’s easier to renovate an adult space than it is to build a kids’ space in terms of the codes that we’d have to follow,” Himsel said.
Another possibility is building a new middle school or adding new classroom space to the existing middle schools.
“Somewhere between 2022 and 2028, the reality of it is we’re going to have to do something at the middle school level as the kids grow up,” Himsel said. “What we don’t know is if it’s closer to 2022 or 2028, because no one knows how fast some of these houses are going to sell. We don’t know if we’re going to have a recession or if we’re going to have a boom.”
Himsel told parents Dec. 16 that the district plans to implement any middle school changes in conjunction with debt being paid off “so that we can be cognizant of all of your tax rates.”
