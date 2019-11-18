Nov. 10
8 extra patrols
01:38 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
10:36 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court
14:51 Property damage crash/hit skip, Towne Gardens Drive at Woods Road
17:36 Suspicious, 15400 block of Washington Street
Nov. 11
3 extra patrols
06:56 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
07:54 Audible alarm, 16800 block of Hatstick Court
Nov. 12
2 extra patrols
14:08 Meet, 1600 block of West Gump Road
Nov. 13
3 extra patrols
17:49 Disabled vehicle, Gump Road at SR 3
Nov. 14
3 extra patrols
Nov. 15
4 extra patrols
08:29 Reckless driving, 3700 block of Carroll Road
08:35 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road
12:44 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
14:22 Property damage crash, 15000 block of Lima Road
15:08 EMS assist, 16000 block of Lima Road
17:20 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
Nov. 16
2 extra patrols
15:08 Audible alarm, 16300 block of Lima Road
