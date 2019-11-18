Nov. 10

8 extra patrols

01:38 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

10:36 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court

14:51 Property damage crash/hit skip, Towne Gardens Drive at Woods Road

17:36 Suspicious, 15400 block of Washington Street

Nov. 11

3 extra patrols

06:56 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

07:54 Audible alarm, 16800 block of Hatstick Court

Nov. 12

2 extra patrols

14:08 Meet, 1600 block of West Gump Road

Nov. 13

3 extra patrols

17:49 Disabled vehicle, Gump Road at SR 3

Nov. 14

3 extra patrols

Nov. 15

4 extra patrols

08:29 Reckless driving, 3700 block of Carroll Road

08:35 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road

12:44 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

14:22 Property damage crash, 15000 block of Lima Road

15:08 EMS assist, 16000 block of Lima Road

17:20 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

Nov. 16

2 extra patrols

15:08 Audible alarm, 16300 block of Lima Road

