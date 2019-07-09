HUNTERTOWN — Northwest Allen County Schools will be getting a long-awaited rebranding — hopefully by the end of the year.
With the district’s newest elementary school set to open ahead of the 2020-21 school year, it made sense to address branding district-wide while selecting a mascot, logo and other aspects of the new school’s brand, NACS Superintendent Chris Himsel said, adding that the effort will include an update of school logos while ensuring images don’t violate any copyright or trademark laws.
“It isn’t a high priority, but it needed to be done,” Himsel said during a school board meeting July 8.
In April, the district hired One Lucky Guitar, a creative agency in downtown Fort Wayne, to refresh its branding. New logo designs are yet to be presented, but during last week’s meeting the agency presented updates to the district’s mission and vision statements, highlighting NACS’ core values of integrity, opportunity, inclusion, excellence, commitment and respect.
The work One Lucky Guitar presented was heavily informed by retreats they recently hosted for NACS staff members, in order to “dive into NACS’ ideology and brand positioning,” One Lucky Guitar founder Matt Kelley said, adding that he was inspired by the district’s “strong current of alignment.”
“It was obvious that we’re not being pushed off course by some of the state legislature’s new statutes and attempts to take us down paths that we don’t think are right for kids,” Himsel said. “And that became very evident through this session that there was a commitment to making sure we do what’s right for our students and how they’re going to interact in our community.”
Himsel said one of the next steps in the rebranding initiative is to select a name for the district’s new elementary school, which he expects to have done sometime this fall. Construction on the new school off Hathaway Road has “seen some good progress in the past few weeks,” he said.
Himsel expects the brand rollout to happen before Dec. 31.
In other news
• The school board approved an increase in meal prices, including a 10-cent increase for lunch, and 5-cent increases for both breakfast and ala carte milk. The district’s vendors are Schenkel’s Dairy, Gordon’s Food Service and Alpha Baking. Food service is a “self-contained fund” that is not supported by property taxes, Himsel noted.
