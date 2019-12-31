FORT WAYNE — Hickory Center Elementary School music teacher Diane Barton has been nominated for the 2019-20 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
Barton was nominated by her friend Anne-Marie Bobay for her dedication to the community. She was named as a top educator by Northwest Allen County Schools in 2016, based on nominations and recommendations from parents, students and staff. She has also been named the Sweetwater Sound Teacher of the Year. Barton has also been awarded the Keegan Award from Arts United of Allen County.
Barton is a Fort Wayne native who received her bachelor’s degree in music education from Ball State and her master’s in education from Indiana Wesleyan. She has one sister and cares for her 93-year-old mother at home.
Barton is also on the executive committee of the Foundation for Art and Music in Education and is a former president of the organization.
Barton is happy to mentor new teachers and serve as a teacher leader for student teachers, many of whom are now her colleagues. Most of all, she enjoys bringing the joy of music making to her students.
“I spent my high school years in band, orchestra and choir with Diane,” Bobay said. “She was an outstanding musician and leader in all aspects of the music department. Diane has spent her teaching career continuing that passion for music by paying it forward and sharing this important creative learning experience with children in the Fort Wayne community.”
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2019-20 school year.
The grand prize winner will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district. Grand prize finalists will receive $5,000 to be shared, and LifeChanger Award winners will receive $3,000 to be shared.
A Spirit Award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
A Spotlight award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2019-20, the award will be given to a nominee who has made a proven impact on school safety. The winner will receive $5,000.
Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies at their schools. The grand prize finalists will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in April 2020 in Florida, where the grand prize winner will be revealed.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must
- Make a positive impact in the lives of students
- Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level
- Possess a proven record of professional excellence
- Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning
- Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards
A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at /lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.
To view Barton’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone, visit LifeChangeroftheYear.com.
