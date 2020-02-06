High school and middle school teams from throughout the Fort Wayne area and beyond competed Saturday at the 22nd Homestead Dance Invitational.
Carroll, Snider and Northrop dancers vied for placements as teams, ensembles, small ensembles, duets and as individuals, in jazz, hip hop and pom.
Two FWCS middle schools, Jefferson and Shawnee, also sent dancers to the event at Homestead High School.
Dance continued from 9 a.m. until 4:33 p.m., with new performers taking the gym floor every 3 minutes.
The host school and its middle school dance teams danced in exhibition but did not compete for placements.
Homestead’s Champions Together dance team joined in the celebration of the art. Homestead dance coach Britney Lombardo said to her knowledge Homestead is the first school in the state to organize a Champions Together dance team, in which students of varied abilities unite as a team.
“The Champions Together team is something that is very close to my heart,” Lombardo said in an email. “I have been wanting to go back to school to add on special education to my license. I am hoping to do so once my youngest child is in school. I would love to have a dance class or dance therapy class period here at Homestead, specifically for special needs.”
“I was so happy to see how many of our community members and high school students came out to the competition to specifically support our Champions Together team,” Lombardo said. “This was something I will never forget!
After final dances, as judges tallied scores for awards, the host school welcomed each of its senior dancers back to the gym and introduced each dancer and parents.
“We have seven wonderful seniors in our program,” Lombardo said in an email. “Shannon Asiala, Paige Bransteter, Aubrey Couch, Sophie Kalakay, Sydney Lawhead, Imani Miller and Azure Werhle.”
Watch for full results and find updates on other dance competitions at ihsdta.org.
