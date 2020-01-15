Carroll to honor
class of 1970
Carroll High School will host its third and final 50th era anniversary Feb. 28. This year’s event welcomes the class of 1970 as they celebrate their 50th anniversary as the first graduating class of Carroll High School as it stands today.
The dinner is open to all Carroll, Arcola and Huntertown graduates. Two years ago, Northwest Allen County Schools celebrated the final graduating classes of Arcola and Huntertown high schools. Last year, Carroll’s first graduating class celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and alumni are invited to a home boys basketball game at 7:30 p.m.
The cost for the event is $20 per person. Graduates from the class of 1970 will receive a reduced fee of $10. Admission includes dinner, dessert, entertainment and admission to the basketball game.
Anyone interested can email Amy Thomas at amy.thomas@nacs.k12.in.us or call 260-637-0064, ext. 3905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.