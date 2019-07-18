KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Carroll athletes are once again at the forefront of a growing national sports movement. Three Charger soccer players — Olivia Sloffer, Maddy Welker and Amir Mojtahedi — will represent the U.S. internationally in futsal, a sport rapidly gaining interest among young athletes.
“It’s really cool to see so many Fort Wayne players on the team,” Welker, an incoming sophomore, said. “We’re pretty sure we have the most out of all the other clubs. Fort Wayne produces so many good players because the coaching staff shares so much knowledge, and it’s awesome to see all our hard work pay off.”
The three Carroll athletes will join this year’s U.S. Youth Futsal International teams as they travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a day of training, three international games and cultural excursions.
Players make the team by proving their skills in State I.D. trials — one of which is hosted in Fort Wayne — before being put to the test at the National I.D. trials in Kansas City, Kansas.
Welker will join the international teams for the second year in a row, after competing in Medellin, Colombia, last year. She has been playing futsal for about three years now.
“It’s such an honor to make the team two years in a row,” she said. “It’s a really hard thing to do because the competition is really tough. Playing with all these people from different countries and cultures in Colombia last year was really an interesting experience.”
Sloffer, a senior at Carroll this year and one of the team’s co-captains, has tried out for the international teams for the past four years, making the cut for the international competition three years in a row now. She first made the team in 2017, earning a trip to Costa Rica.
“It’s an experience unlike anything I’ve ever had,” she said. “A lot of the girls who come back are girls that I’ve made friends with over the years, so it’s always special seeing them again after a whole year. You’re making lasting friendships while playing really good futsal, and it’s really cool seeing all the different coaching styles.”
Futsal is similar to soccer, but played on an indoor court rather than turf. Players have to rely more on foot skills, adjusting to the ball, which is weighted and smaller than a soccer ball.
“Futsal has been really helpful with my confidence,” Sloffer said. “I think I take that with me on the trips, and it’s a big factor.”
Sloffer said she has been playing the sport since middle school and that playing with athletes from around the globe has been beneficial not only to her futsal skills, but to her abilities on the soccer field as well.
“The competition at the State I.D. trials just depends on what state you’re from, but once you get to the National I.D. trials in Kansas, there are so many girls with different playing styles and different personalities, so it’s really cool to see how everybody plays together,” she said.
The Carroll players departed for Argentina today and will return on Aug. 1.
