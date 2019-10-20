Oct. 12
4 extra patrols
16:16 Alarm, 14700 block of Lima Road
Oct. 13
6 extra patrols
07:08 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road
08:02 Deer kill permit, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road
Oct. 14
3 extra patrols
08:27 Property damage crash, Carroll Road at Carroll Creek Run
10:13 Follow up, 4700 block of Carroll Road
13:04 Dog investigation, 400 block of West Gump Road
15:39 Dog investigation, 2100 block of Woods Road
18:09 911 hang up, 12000 block of SR 3
18:30 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road
Oct. 15
5 extra patrols
16:24 Property damage crash/hit skip, Carroll Creek Run at Carroll Road
18:34 Juvenile investigation, 2100 block of Hunter Street
Oct. 16
5 extra patrols
14:06 Serving warrant, 14500 block of Lima Road
21:19 Suicide attempt, 15500 block of Hulda Drive
Oct. 17
2 extra patrols
05:18 Audible alarm, 12700 block of Bethel Road
08:44 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road
09:24 Narcotics, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
15:33 911 hang up, 15100 block of Gemini Drive
Oct. 18
3 extra patrols
02:23 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Plank Street
