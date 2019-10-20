Oct. 12

4 extra patrols

16:16 Alarm, 14700 block of Lima Road

Oct. 13

6 extra patrols

07:08 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

08:02 Deer kill permit, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

Oct. 14

3 extra patrols

08:27 Property damage crash, Carroll Road at Carroll Creek Run

10:13 Follow up, 4700 block of Carroll Road

13:04 Dog investigation, 400 block of West Gump Road

15:39 Dog investigation, 2100 block of Woods Road

18:09 911 hang up, 12000 block of SR 3

18:30 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road

Oct. 15

5 extra patrols

16:24 Property damage crash/hit skip, Carroll Creek Run at Carroll Road

18:34 Juvenile investigation, 2100 block of Hunter Street

Oct. 16

5 extra patrols

14:06 Serving warrant, 14500 block of Lima Road

21:19 Suicide attempt, 15500 block of Hulda Drive

Oct. 17

2 extra patrols

05:18 Audible alarm, 12700 block of Bethel Road

08:44 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road

09:24 Narcotics, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

15:33 911 hang up, 15100 block of Gemini Drive

Oct. 18

3 extra patrols

02:23 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Plank Street

