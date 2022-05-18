Dustin Snyder
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — On Sunday, April 24, 2022, Dustin Ray Snyder’s fight with FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia) came to an end. He was 49 years old.
He was surrounded by family and friends at his sister-in-law and brother-in-law’s home in Gainesville, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Snyder; uncle, Kevin McCon; and grandparents, Fred and Sally Snyder and Marge and Ray McCon.
Dustin will be greatly missed by his wife, Stacy; and children, Caleb, Eliza and Joelle; his mother, Marjorie Snyder; sister, Danielle Taylor, and her children, James and Piper. Numerous other family and friends will also carry on his memory.
The family thanks Hospice of NGHS for their dedicated care.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at The Third Place, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown, IN 46748.
