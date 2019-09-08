August 22
4 extra patrols
05:32 Property damage accident, 14500 block of Lima Road
08:17 Traffic stop, Carroll Road and Carroll Creek Run
13:17 Motor check, 16300 block of Lima Road
17:28 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and Cedar Canyons Road
18:57 Contact, 14600 block of Lima Road
August 23
4 extra patrols
11:39 Suspicious, 2400 block of Woods Road
19:31 Property damage hit-skip crash, Gump Road at Whisper Rock Boulevard
August 24
4 extra patrols
21:15 Alarm, 14500 block of Plank Street
August 25
1 extra patrol
August 26
2 extra patrols
14:08 Property damage crash at Carroll Road and Tapered Bank Run
18:35 911 hang up, SR 3 and West Gump Road
August 27
4 extra patrols
17:33 911 hang up, 15400 block of Maple Street
17:49 Disabled vehicle/traffic hazard, SR 3 at West Gump Road
August 28
2 extra patrols
07:33 Suspicious vehicle, 12700 block of Bethel Road
08:00 Traffic stop at Carroll and Bethel roads
21:20 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Gump Road
August 29
4 extra patrols
02:40 Suspicious person, 12000 block of SR 3
08:15 Occupied vehicle at Bethel and Carroll roads
08:22 Disabled vehicle at Carroll Road and Maywain Drive
08:29 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road
11:46 Parked vehicle, 15600 block of Lima Road
13:02 Traffic stop, 2800 block of Carroll Road
13:47 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road
14:51 Neighborhood disturbance, 15100 block of Gemini Drive
August 30
5 extra patrols
05:10 Disabled vehicle at Carroll Road and Maywin Drive
10:10 911 Hang up, 4600 block of Hammock Drive
15:21 Property damage crash at SR 3 and Gump Road
15:54 Reckless driving at Bethel and Carroll roads
17:26 Domestic battery, 15700 block of Lima Road
August 31
4 extra patrols
09:29 Suspicious person in a vehicle, 12000 block of SR 3
September 1
3 extra patrols
12:35 Property damage crash at Carroll Road and Mossy Oak Run
September 2
5 extra patrols
16:33 VIN inspection, 2400 block of West Shoaff Road
September 3
3 extra patrols
08:02 Traffic stop, Carroll Road at Carroll Creek Run
08:28 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3
September 4
7 extra patrols
02:13 Audible alarm 2300 block of Southyard Court
07:32 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3
08:01 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3
21:17 Occupied vehicle, 15300 block of Lima Road
September 5
4 extra patrols
04:03 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
08:47 Suspicious person, 15000 block of Mercury Lane
11:46 Battery, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
12:20 Juvenile investigation, 15500 block of Walnut Street
15:50 Battery, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
September 6
4 extra patrols
08:36 traffic stop, Verano Place at Gump Road
10:20 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
15:37 Meet, 4200 block of Hammock Drive
18:24 911 hang up, 15300 block of Lima Road
23:13 Suspicious person in a vehicle at Carroll and Bethel roads
