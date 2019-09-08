August 22

4 extra patrols

05:32 Property damage accident, 14500 block of Lima Road

08:17 Traffic stop, Carroll Road and Carroll Creek Run

13:17 Motor check, 16300 block of Lima Road

17:28 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and Cedar Canyons Road

18:57 Contact, 14600 block of Lima Road

August 23

4 extra patrols

11:39 Suspicious, 2400 block of Woods Road

19:31 Property damage hit-skip crash, Gump Road at Whisper Rock Boulevard

August 24

4 extra patrols

21:15 Alarm, 14500 block of Plank Street

August 25

1 extra patrol

August 26

2 extra patrols

14:08 Property damage crash at Carroll Road and Tapered Bank Run

18:35 911 hang up, SR 3 and West Gump Road

August 27

4 extra patrols

17:33 911 hang up, 15400 block of Maple Street

17:49 Disabled vehicle/traffic hazard, SR 3 at West Gump Road

August 28

2 extra patrols

07:33 Suspicious vehicle, 12700 block of Bethel Road

08:00 Traffic stop at Carroll and Bethel roads

21:20 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Gump Road

August 29

4 extra patrols

02:40 Suspicious person, 12000 block of SR 3

08:15 Occupied vehicle at Bethel and Carroll roads

08:22 Disabled vehicle at Carroll Road and Maywain Drive

08:29 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

11:46 Parked vehicle, 15600 block of Lima Road

13:02 Traffic stop, 2800 block of Carroll Road

13:47 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road

14:51 Neighborhood disturbance, 15100 block of Gemini Drive

August 30

5 extra patrols

05:10 Disabled vehicle at Carroll Road and Maywin Drive

10:10 911 Hang up, 4600 block of Hammock Drive

15:21 Property damage crash at SR 3 and Gump Road

15:54 Reckless driving at Bethel and Carroll roads

17:26 Domestic battery, 15700 block of Lima Road

August 31

4 extra patrols

09:29 Suspicious person in a vehicle, 12000 block of SR 3

September 1

3 extra patrols

12:35 Property damage crash at Carroll Road and Mossy Oak Run

September 2

5 extra patrols

16:33 VIN inspection, 2400 block of West Shoaff Road

September 3

3 extra patrols

08:02 Traffic stop, Carroll Road at Carroll Creek Run

08:28 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3

September 4

7 extra patrols

02:13 Audible alarm 2300 block of Southyard Court

07:32 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3

08:01 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3

21:17 Occupied vehicle, 15300 block of Lima Road

September 5

4 extra patrols

04:03 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

08:47 Suspicious person, 15000 block of Mercury Lane

11:46 Battery, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

12:20 Juvenile investigation, 15500 block of Walnut Street

15:50 Battery, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

September 6

4 extra patrols

08:36 traffic stop, Verano Place at Gump Road

10:20 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

15:37 Meet, 4200 block of Hammock Drive

18:24 911 hang up, 15300 block of Lima Road

23:13 Suspicious person in a vehicle at Carroll and Bethel roads

