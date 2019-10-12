Oct. 5

5 extra patrols

14:48 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road

16:58 EMS, 14400 block of Lima Road

Oct. 6

4 extra patrols

14:31 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

Oct. 7

5 extra patrols

13:03 Hold up alarm, 12100 block of SR 3

17:52 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road

17:52 Property damage crash, Hathaway Road at SR 3

18:46 Meet, 14600 block of Lima Road

21:28 EMS, 14600 block of Lima Road

Oct. 8

1 extra patrol

08:27 Traffic stop, Carroll Road at Carroll Creek Run

10:44 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road

14:37 Dog investigation, 15400 block of Lima Road

17:07 Burglary, 2000 block of Apollo Drive

20:58 Audible alarm, 15300 block of Lima Road

Oct. 9

8 extra patrols

09:13 Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Carroll Road

13:01 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

15:53 Hit skip crash, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

19:18 Meet, 14400 block of Lima Road

Oct. 10

11 extra patrols

12:59 Work traffic, SR 3 at Gump Road

13:07 Audible alarm, 12600 block of Berkhill Cove

16:19 Personal injury crash, SR 3 at Gump Road

19:27 Occupied vehicle, Hathaway Road at SR 3

Oct. 11

1 extra patrol

19:12 Domestic, 12100 block of SR 3

23:09 Audible alarm, 2300 block of West Shoaff Road

