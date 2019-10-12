Oct. 5
5 extra patrols
14:48 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road
16:58 EMS, 14400 block of Lima Road
Oct. 6
4 extra patrols
14:31 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
Oct. 7
5 extra patrols
13:03 Hold up alarm, 12100 block of SR 3
17:52 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road
17:52 Property damage crash, Hathaway Road at SR 3
18:46 Meet, 14600 block of Lima Road
21:28 EMS, 14600 block of Lima Road
Oct. 8
1 extra patrol
08:27 Traffic stop, Carroll Road at Carroll Creek Run
10:44 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road
14:37 Dog investigation, 15400 block of Lima Road
17:07 Burglary, 2000 block of Apollo Drive
20:58 Audible alarm, 15300 block of Lima Road
Oct. 9
8 extra patrols
09:13 Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Carroll Road
13:01 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
15:53 Hit skip crash, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
19:18 Meet, 14400 block of Lima Road
Oct. 10
11 extra patrols
12:59 Work traffic, SR 3 at Gump Road
13:07 Audible alarm, 12600 block of Berkhill Cove
16:19 Personal injury crash, SR 3 at Gump Road
19:27 Occupied vehicle, Hathaway Road at SR 3
Oct. 11
1 extra patrol
19:12 Domestic, 12100 block of SR 3
23:09 Audible alarm, 2300 block of West Shoaff Road
