FORT WAYNE — The Allen County Plan Commission heard three rezoning petitions Thursday that could mean new businesses and nearly 130 new homes will add to Huntertown’s growing landscape.
A proposal to rezone 67 acres of agricultural land on the west side of Coldwater Road, north of Cedar Canyons Road and south of Shoaff Road, for the construction of 90 single-family homes, drew opposition from residents. The proposed Preserves at the Quarry would be an extension of the adjacent Quarry subdivision in Huntertown, with a single entrance off Coldwater Road and a connection to the existing subdivision.
Several residents expressed concerns over increased traffic. They also urged members of the commission to reject the proposal so as to preserve the rural land around their homes.
“We moved to the country, not the suburbs, and we would like to stay in the country,” Stacey Gumbert, a resident off Cedar Canyons to the south of the proposed development, said.
Gumbert cited many concerns she had after the initial sections of the Quarry were constructed, including the removal of trees and water pollution. She was also concerned about the increasing populations at Northwest Allen County Schools.
A resident off Coldwater Road, near the proposed entrance, also urged commission members to preserve the rural landscape around his home. He claimed the dirt and debris from construction would damage his home, and that car headlights would shine into his home while cars are pulling out of the subdivision at night. He also said he was concerned about his kids’ safety concerning increased traffic flow.
“I feel that it will take away from nature — a lot of the wildlife. … I wouldn’t be so opposed to maybe 20 homes, but cramming 90 homes on that plot of land is a lot,” he said.
Casey Jones, ACRES Land Trust’s director of land management, offered some thoughts on the project as well. He spoke neither in support or opposition, but asked that the developer take care to protect an emergent wetland on the property.
The commission also heard plans for Cascata Estates, a 37-lot single-family development proposed at the northwest corner of Shoaff and West roads. The proposal includes rezoning 30.9 acres from agricultural to residential. The development would be north of Rolling Oaks. No public comments were heard on the project.
The town of Huntertown submitted its own proposal as well, asking for a rezoning of 7.8 acres of land north of Empowered Sports, at the intersection of Carroll Road and S.R. 3, from residential to commercial. Huntertown Town Manager Beth Shellman said the rezoning wouldn’t affect property values in adjacent neighborhoods because of the existing commercial zoning on the remainder of the property. She said the town is looking to attract retail or recreational business.
“The property is listed for sale and it has been for a while,” Shellman said. “Our town council believes (the zoning) is affecting the sale of the property, and we are proposing simply to extend the zoning of the front two-thirds of the property to the back.”
The Allen County Plan Commission will vote on the proposed rezonings and plats during its business meeting Thursday.
