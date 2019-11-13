Maple Creek competes at junior spell bowl competition
The Maple Creek Middle School spell bowl team traveled to Indian Springs Middle School to compete in the annual Junior Division competition on Nov. 5.
After a bumpy start in round 1 that took almost 40 minutes to complete due to some technology issues, the Bobcats were able to score a combined 24 points. Spellers in the competition were: Asher Fosnaugh, Natalie Winter, Kharma Day, Angelina Marks, Mya Lassen, Urayon Figero-Mercado, Izzy Tappy and Taylor Danley.
There were some incredibly hard words to spell, but Maple Creek’s spellers did their best and were in the middle of the pack when the competition ended.
