Huntertown receives Kell bridge funding
The Huntertown community was awarded $736,000 in Federal Highway Administration construction and inspection funds last week for a 2025 rehab of its Kell Road bridge over Willow Creek.
The FHWA funds, which are administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation, can be used for up to 80% of the construction and inspection associated with the project. The town will be required to match 20% of the costs.
