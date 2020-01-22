HUNTERTOWN — It’s bee season at Northwest Allen County Schools. Students at elementary and middle schools throughout the district have been participating in annual spelling bees, with winners qualifying for the Allen County spelling bee 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Auer Performance Hall.
Students from all Allen County school districts will participate in the county bee, with the champion advancing on to the regional spelling bee. The regional bee will take place 10 a.m. March 7, returning to Auer Performance Hall. Fifteen county bee winners will participate in the regional bee, with the winner advancing on to the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The national bee will take place in National Harbor, Maryland, a Washington, D.C. suburb, May 24-29. Approximately 400 students from around the country will participate at the national level.
With as much training, practice, drills, excitement, tears and cheers as for any sporting event, hundreds of NACS students in fourth through eighth grades prepped for and participated in their individual school spelling bees.
Arcola Elementary School’s spelling bee took place Jan. 7. Fifth-grader Ella McKain was the spelling bee champion, and Lola Mann was runner-up. The winning word in round 14 was “perfume.”
Fourth-grader Achyut Ethiraj was the winner of Cedar Canyon Elementary School’s spelling bee on Nov. 26. He defeated fifth-grader Edward Ng in the 25th round with the correct spelling of “marketplace.”
“Flimsy” was the winning word for fifth-grader Samantha Merkler in Eel River Elementary School’s spelling bee, which took place Jan. 10. She defeated runner-up Hnin Pwint Hiaing, a fourth-grader, in the 23rd round.
On Dec. 19, Huntertown Elementary School fifth-graders Gabe Frisinger and Luke Squires battled for 36 rounds before Frisinger won the bee by correctly spelling “wherewithal.” The bee set a new school record for the most words ever required, with 269 words spelled to determine the winner.
Evan Snyder, an Oak View Elementary School fifth-grader, defeated fellow fifth-grader Samuel Mettler to win his school’s spelling bee. The bee lasted 27 rounds, when Snyder won with the correct spelling of “archives.” Oak View’s bee took place on Jan. 7.
Perry Hill Elementary School fifth-grader Audrey Fraser was the winner of the school’s Dec. 19 spelling bee. She defeated runner-up Ulaai Wall, also a fifth-grader, in the 14th round with the word “campaign.”
Natalie Harning, a Carroll Middle School seventh-grader, won her school’s bee on Jan. 8, defeating eighth-grader and two-time school champion Hadley Snell. Harning correctly spelled “frangible” in round 42 to defeat Snell. The two battled each other exclusively from round 10 to round 42.
Maple Creek Middle School sixth-grader Zaraab Habib advances on to the county spelling bee for the second year in a row. He was the 2019 winner of Oak View Elementary School’s bee, and came in third in the county bee. He defeated eighth-grade runner-up, Isabelle Tappy, in round 15, with the correct spelling of “unquenchable” to advance to the 2020 county bee.
Hickory Center Elementary School did not participate in this year’s spelling bee program.
The Journal Gazette, in partnership with Star Financial Bank, sponsors the Allen County and regional spelling bees.
