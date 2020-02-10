Feb. 2
1 extra patrol
Feb. 3
5 extra patrols
08:39 Traffic stop, Cedar Canyons and Dunton roads
08:55 Traffic stop, Cedar Canyons and Silver Shadow roads
13:57 911 hang up, Woods and Lima roads
Feb. 4
8 extra patrols
14:52 Suicide threats, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
20:40 Personal injury crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
Feb. 5
6 extra patrols
Feb. 6
6 extra patrols
00:43 Parked vehicle, SR 3 at Gump Road
07:11 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
15:56 Property damage crash, Towne Park Run at Woods Road
19:39 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
20:01 Property damage crash, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
20:58 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 12700 block of Bethel Road
Feb. 7
10 extra patrols
00:50 Battery in progress, 14400 block of Lima Road
09:31 Juvenile investigation, 3900 block of Carroll Road
10:10 Contact, 15500 block of Walnut Street
22:37 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.