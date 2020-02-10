Feb. 2

1 extra patrol

Feb. 3

5 extra patrols

08:39 Traffic stop, Cedar Canyons and Dunton roads

08:55 Traffic stop, Cedar Canyons and Silver Shadow roads

13:57 911 hang up, Woods and Lima roads

Feb. 4

8 extra patrols

14:52 Suicide threats, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

20:40 Personal injury crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

Feb. 5

6 extra patrols

Feb. 6

6 extra patrols

00:43 Parked vehicle, SR 3 at Gump Road

07:11 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

15:56 Property damage crash, Towne Park Run at Woods Road

19:39 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

20:01 Property damage crash, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

20:58 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 12700 block of Bethel Road

Feb. 7

10 extra patrols

00:50 Battery in progress, 14400 block of Lima Road

09:31 Juvenile investigation, 3900 block of Carroll Road

10:10 Contact, 15500 block of Walnut Street

22:37 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

