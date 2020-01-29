HUNTERTOWN — Huntertown moved forward with three annexations Jan. 21.
Town Council members unanimously voted to adopt a fiscal plan and accept a voluntary annexation ordinance for Copper Creek, which will bring nearly 700 homes and 250 rental units on the east side of S.R. 3 into the town.
Council also introduced an annexation ordinance for the Estates of Twin Eagles. The town will host a public hearing April 6, with plans to adopt the ordinance May 18. At least one resident attended each of the six public outreach meetings the council had the week of Jan. 13, Town Manager Beth Shellman said. The majority of those residents, she added, live on Halldale Drive, and have inquired about connecting to the town’s sewer utility in order to abandon failing septic tanks.
“We’re not making any promises that if this annexation is approved that we will extend our services to them, but that is a target area that we know there is a problem with septics,” Shellman said.
Shellman also debunked a rumor that the annexation would force a group of 11 homes within Timber Ridge, on the South Side of Gump Road just west of Coldwater Road, to move from Fort Wayne utilities to Huntertown’s services.
“This is not changing the service territory at all,” Shellman said.
Council also adopted a fiscal plan for the annexation of the Allen County Fairgrounds. Members will vote on an annexation ordinance in May, Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Schwab said.
“The Fairgrounds does not pay property tax, so it is going to be increasing the overall assessed value for the town but it’s not generating additional tax revenue … so it is a positive impact on the town,” Shellman said.
The town hosted six public outreach meetings regarding the Fairgrounds annexation. There was no attendance, Shellman said.
The council also unanimously approved a rezoning of just under 8 acres of land north of Empowered Sports from residential to commercial. The rezoning petition was approved by the Allen County Plan Commission earlier this month. The county has assigned an address of 12600 Lima Road.
The front two-thirds of the property are already zoned for general commercial space. Mark Ringenberg, the property’s owner, said it has been for sale since 1988 but the mixed zoning has made it unattractive to potential buyers.
“We’ve been trying to get this thing marketed for years at this point, and our short stumble block was always that last little portion,” he said. “We’re sure hoping that it meets all of the qualifications and we can move forward with it.”
In other news
Council member Brandon Seifert announced that he was one of 28 community members to represent the All In Allen Advisory Committee at its first meeting Jan. 14. The committee is working on a comprehensive plan for the entirety of Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne, Seifert said.
“I love the spirit of it,” he added.
Huntertown’s comprehensive plan was last updated in 2005. Council agreed to form a committee to revisit the plan and evaluate needs and expectations within the town’s corporate limits.
