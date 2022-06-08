BLOOMINGTON — Carroll senior Shadrach Oduma remembers the day four years ago warming up and telling his track team that he was going to be on the record board by the time he graduates, initially not believing it at the time.
Four years later, Oduma, along with classmates Luke Schlatter, Aiden Lazoff and Zander Sauder, etched their names into the record books for years to come, breaking the school’s 4x400 meter relay record that had stood for 49 years.
It couldn’t have come at a better time either, as it was the final race of their careers Saturday at the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Boys and Girls Track State Finals at Indiana University.
Their time, 3:21.30, was good for a seventh-place finish and beat the previous record held since 1973 by Ralph Linnemeier, Darrell Nelson, Ricky Dove and George Cooper by a tenth of a second.
Oduma, who had ran the 110-hurdle preliminaries earlier in the night, finishing 24th in 15.53 seconds, actually scratched from his 300 hurdles event later on so that he could solely focus on the relay race.
“I really wanted to experience going out in the 300 hurdles,” Oduma said. “I was ranked 14th or 15th and having that experience is very different to me and it was cool. But I remember one of the practices, Zander and Aiden said that they shouldn’t influence my decision.”
Oduma added, “And I thought, that shouldn’t be because they are my teammates and they should influence my decision. So, I think dropping out of the 300 hurdles for them was one of the best decisions I could have made because we did a lot better than what we were projected to be and it was just awesome.”
Schlatter, the relay’s anchor, also scratched from his event, the 400 dash, so he could go all in on the 4x400 as well.
“That was the game plan,” Schlatter said. “If we scratch this, then we get to go ahead fresh. Being seeded 15th or 14th, I knew that I’d love for the experience to get to run the 400, but I wanted to give it all for that 4x400 and it paid off. Zero regrets.”
Schlatter said that it was a dream come true for the last race of his high school career to end with a school record at the state finals.
“We’ve been working ever since our first race thinking this could be possible,” Schlatter said. “To come out here three months later after all that work and all those hard days knowing we did it, there’s nothing better.”
Chargers boys coach Kerry Nelson said that because of Oduma’s and Schlatter’s actions, they have left a mark on Carroll track and field that will stand the test of time.
“That 4x400 team is history now,” Nelson said. “They’ve left a mark. More than anything, I think this senior class has left a legacy of unselfishness and putting others in front of them, which is even better than their performance on the track.”
In the girls meet on Friday, senior Ali Sparks, who nearly a month to the day after breaking Leslie McCoy’s school record in the shot put held since 1984, notched the Chargers their best-ever finish in the event at state, finishing fourth with a throw of 42 feet, 9.50 inches for the second-best throw in school history. It was the school’s best result of the weekend, boys or girls.
“That really stood out, Ali taking a fourth place to score some points for the team and getting that All-State medal,” girls coach Luke Miller said.
Sparks, a Purdue Fort Wayne signee, also finished 11th in the discus throw, narrowly missing out on the finals with a throw of 122-3.
The next best finish for the Chargers of the weekend came from the girls 4x800 team of senior Brooke Hansen, junior Bella Hilaski and sophomores MaryBeth Hall and Hadley Snell, finishing 10th in a time of 9:30.14.
“They were disappointed because they were 10th and just off the medal stand,” Miller said. “But for them to run 9:30 and to hit their season-best time, I was personally really proud of seeing that growth from them.”
Hall and Hansen also competed in individual events, with Hall placing 13th in the 800 with a PR time of 2:18.88 and Hanson finishing 13th in the 1,600 in a PR time of 5:12.48.
Hall said that her first trip at the state finals was a really cool experience, adding that the competition she faced was unlike what she had faced prior.
“There were a lot of fast girls,” Hall said. “And being here as a sophomore is really encouraging because of the competition, so to be able to say that I was a part of it and knowing that I can come back and do better, it’s just really cool.”
Hall added the atmosphere of running at Bloomington was “crazy and nerve-wracking, but also pumps you up and gets you excited to perform well.”
Rounding out the Chargers girls was senior Isabella Hoogland, who made her second straight state finals appearance in the pole vault. Hoogland finished 17th, clearing a height of 10 feet, 6 inches.
“Bella has grown a lot,” Miller said. “She kind of just squeaked in to make it to the state finals in the vault this year. She made it here and cleared a height, so that was really impressive that she was able to really show a lot of growth as a returner.”
The boys 4x100 relay team of freshman Nate Starks, sophomore Braden Steely, junior Jorge Valdes and senior Tucker Steely finished 12th in their event on Saturday, running it in 42.67 seconds.
Sauder, who was making his second appearance at state, ran a time of 40.54 seconds in the 300 hurdles to place 15th. Senior William Zollinger also finished 15th in the pole vault after clearing a height of 14 feet.
Seniors Aaron Jacquay and Preston Sloffer each made their returns to the state finals as well, with Jacquay taking 21st in the discus with a throw of 136-10, and Sloffer placing 23rd in the 1,600, running a time of 4:24.78.
“These are moments that these young athletes are never going to forget,” Nelson said. “They’ve imprinted some memories that will always be there now, and our coaching staff has done a great job. It just gives us excitement for another year. Now we’ve got 10 months, but it’s just wonderful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.