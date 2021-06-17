KENDALLVILLE — Emmajean Stayer, 92, of Kendallville, died at 1:07 a.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Miller’s Oak Pointe, Columbia City.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Mostly sunny skies. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: June 17, 2021 @ 12:50 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.