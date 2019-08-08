Gerald “Jerry” John Werth, 76, of Fort Wayne, a good and faithful servant, was called to his heavenly father on July 11, 2019, in Denver, Colorado.
Born March 12, 1943, in York, Nebraska, he was the son of the late Gerhardt and Erma (Schaepler) Werth. He grew up in Seward, Nebraska, and graduated from Seward High School and Concordia Teachers College in Seward.
He married Janet S. Sporhase on July 17, 1966, near Hampton, Nebraska. He began his teaching career at Trinity Lutheran School in Hobart, Indiana, where he taught for 4½ years. In 1970, he was called to teach at Central Lutheran School in New Haven, where he taught until he retired in 2005. At Central, he also coached many different sports including football, basketball, track and wrestling. He also served as the school’s athletic director for many years.
He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Janet (Sporhase) Werth; children, Charles (Kelly) Werth of Roanoke and Sarah Werth of Fort Wayne; siblings, Joyce Lehmann of Leadville, Colorado, and Elizabeth (Michael) Lutz of Utica, Michigan; and grandchildren, Mitchel Werth, Carter Werth, Owen Werth and Leah Werth.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Eloris Andrews and Arliss Peter.
A funeral service was at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. The Rev. Thomas Eggold, the Rev. Daniel Shaefer and the Rev. Michael Lutz officiated. Visitation was also 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Harpers Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven.
Preferred memorials are to Central Lutheran School, New Haven.
