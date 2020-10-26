ANGOLA — Kenneth J. Maggert, 59, of Angola, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Coldwater, Michigan.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from 2–6 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home, Coldwater, Michigan. Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater, Michigan.
