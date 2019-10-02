Irene "Miller" Love, 81, of Ocala, Florida, died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Legacy Hospice, Ocala, Florida.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Updated: October 2, 2019 @ 1:52 am
