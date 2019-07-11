NEW HAVEN — Richard “Dick” Alan Wolff, 92, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Adams Heritage, Monroeville.
Born July 18, 1926, in Omaha, Nebraska, he was the son of the late Earl and Ondah (Weirman) Wolff. He lived most of his life in Monroeville. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and returned to work at Wolff’s Hardware, Appliance and Furniture (later Wolff’s Furniture) for the remainder of his career.
Dick was an active member of the Monroeville American Legion Post 420 for over 65 years. He was also a member of the Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department for 23 years. Dick was a lifetime member of the Fort Wayne Turners Athletic Association and served as a national officer. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church, Monroeville.
He is survived by his children, Penny Wallace, Genie (Brace) Clark, Richard A Wolff II, Reina (Don) Offerle, and Joe (Brenda) Wolff; brother, Gordon (Charlene) Wolff; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Catherine (Louden) Wolff, in 2003; and sister, Martha A. Burns.
A funeral service was Wednesday, July 3, at the Harper’s Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven. Visitations was Tuesday, July 2, at the funeral home. Burial with honors was at the Monroeville Memorial Cemetery, Monroeville.
Preferred memorials are to the Monroeville Fire Department & EMS or the Heart to Heart Hospice.
