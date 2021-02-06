David J. Yoder, 79, of Shipshewana, died on Saturday, Feb. 6, at his winter residence in Sarasota, Fla. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Dead' man arrested by ISP
- Klan group plans gathering in Auburn
- Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop for no headlights
- Second man jailed in molesting case
- Police lured alleged molester to his arrest
- Man jailed on voyeurism charges
- Concerned citizen's call leads to neglect, drug charges
- State loosening quarantine rules for schools
- PNC Bank acquiring Tempus Technologies
- Hannah Holstein's girls basketball sectional preview
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Young's stimulus amendment approved with bipartisan support
- Positivity at benchmark levels across state
- Jenny Lou's Greenery opens Saturday
- Crusading against COVID
- Trine hoops squads down Britons
- David Yoder
- Lotteries
- Steven M. Sipple: Frost plows through rugged winter amid criticism from even ex-teammates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.