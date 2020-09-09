WOLCOTTVILLE — James C. “Curtis” Dameron, 42, of Wolcottville, Indiana passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 15 both from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bethel Christian Baptist Church, 2838 East U.S. 6, Kendallville, IN 46755.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Baptist Church.
Burial will take place following the funeral service at Orange Cemetery in Rome City, Indiana.
Arrangements by Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services of LaGrange, Indiana.
