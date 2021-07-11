Lois M. (Frederick) Friskney, 84, of Kendallville, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
A celebration of Lois’ life has been planned for Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at Rome City American Legion Post 381, 110 Kelly Street, Rome City.
Preferred memorials may be made to the Rome City American Legion Post 381 or to the Brimfield United Methodist Church and may be mailed to Young Family Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Kendallville, Indiana, 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
