COLUMBIA CITY — Gail I. Miller, age 68, of Columbia City died December 19, 2020 at her home in Columbia City.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 21, 2020 @ 5:33 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.