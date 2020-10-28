FORT WAYNE — Delmar E "Bud" Felger, 90, of rural Allen County, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley in Fort Wayne.
Calling will take place at St. John's Lutheran, Lake Township, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Calling also one hour prior to the service on Monday. Services will begin at 11 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran, Lake Township, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Burial will follow at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lake Township.
Please respect COVID-19 social distancing and wear your mask.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
