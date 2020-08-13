Marlene Hall
CROMWELL — Marlene Hall, age 72, of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away on July 24, 2020 at 10:33 a.m. at Goshen Hospital.
A cremation committal took place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
