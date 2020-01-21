LAGRANGE — Katie Ann Yoder, 97, of LaGrange, died at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, at the Healthcare Center at Waterford Crossing, Goshen. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
