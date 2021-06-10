Clara Butt Jun 10, 2021 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clara Marie Butt, 91, of South Whitley, died at 5:35 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw.Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Miller Clara Marie Butt Chapel Arrangement Smith Manor Warsaw Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How many people do you know personally who are followers of QAnon? You voted: Myself One or more No one Not sure Vote View Results Back Special Sections Spring Home and Garden Readers Choice NS Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 NEI Senior Guide 2021 Noble/LaGrange Graduation 2021 DeKalb Graduation 2021 Steuben Graduation 2021 Readers Choice DeKalb County Kick off to Summer 2021 Garrett Graduation 2021 Memorial Day 2021 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft 2019 Salute to Industry DeKalb and Steuben Counties 2019 Salute to Industry Noble and LaGrange Counties Memorial Day 2019 The Star Memorial Day 2019 The Herald Republican Memorial Day 2019 Noble and LaGrange Counties Kickoff to Summer 2019 Noble and LaGrange Counties 2019 Graduation Steuben County 2019 Graduation Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReinoehl retires from Eastside after 41 yearsHigh school soccer coach accused of misconduct with studentGarrett man accused of crimes against grandmotherJust how much water lies beneath northeast Indiana?Firm interested in building $2.2 million shell building in KendallvillePolice arrest two at Baymont InnFremont featured in Gatorade commercialFour sentenced in court hearingsNew family physician joins Cameron Medical GroupBlazers win first regional championship Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD139887 KD139729 KD139667 Top Jobs KD140148 KD139470 KD139478 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Clara Butt Manage mosquitoes to enjoy outdoor spaces Campus Clip Megan Smith named Tibbits volunteer of the month Plan commission approves plat for Buffalo Run subdivision Area Activities Local teen selected for neuroscience camp Library packs summer schedule with adult activities
