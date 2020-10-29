SHIPSHEWANA — Sandra K. Bowen, 69, of Shipshewana, IN died October 27, 2020 at Elkhart Center for Hospice Care.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana. Josh Watts will officiate the services. Burial will follow at Scott Cemetery in rural Shipshewana, Indiana.
Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the funeral home.
In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all time while at the visitation and funeral services.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association.
