FORT WAYNE — Kay Jean Smith, 78, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Arrangements handled through Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, IN.
Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..
Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: December 21, 2020 @ 4:13 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.