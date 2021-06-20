Richard Yearling
FORT WAYNE — Richard “Brent” Yearling, 68, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at University Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Fort Wayne.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. with calling beginning at 1 p.m.
