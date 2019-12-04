LAGRANGE — John R. Wood, 66, of LaGrange, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. He was born on December 30, 1952, in LaGrange to Hugh and Mary (Church) Wood.
A Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange.
