Virginia Stellhorn
Virginia D. Stellhorn, 94, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Cora (Grim) Ruhl. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven, and the Ladies Society. She retired in 1989 from Parkview Hospital after 23 years.
She enjoyed crafts, gardening, watching tennis, and cheering on IU basketball.
She is survived by her children, James Stellhorn of Orlando, Florida, and Linda Gongaware of New Haven; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Perdun; and siblings, Chester Ruhl, Paul Ruhl and Mary Burgette.
A funeral service was at noon Saturday, July 20, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor David Stecker officiated. Burial was ub IOOF Cemetery, New Haven.
Preferred memorials are to Emanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven.
Arrangements were by Harper’s Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven.
