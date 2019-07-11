NEW HAVEN — Joann Cole, 60, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
Born in Manchester, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Beve and Lucy (Hatfield) Hicks. Joann was a postal carrier for 33 years in the surrounding area. She loved working outdoors, watching birds and collecting glassware.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rick Cole; son, Brandon (Angelica) Cole; siblings, Bob Hicks, Bud (Gloria) Hicks, Geneva Peaver, Bonnie Baker, Cledith (Conely) Anders, Chloe Foreman and Brenda Hicks.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Hicks.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 2, at Harper’s Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Pastor Jim Platner officiated. Burial was at IOOF Cemetery, New Haven.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To share online condolences, go to harperfuneralhome.com.
