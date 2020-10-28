LAGRANGE — Elizabeth Hilty, 88, of LaGrange, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the James Hilty, Jr. residence, 4225 E 160 S, LaGrange. The Bishop Nathan Miller and home ministers is officiate the services. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, LaGrange.
A Viewing was held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at her residence, 1425 S -400 E, LaGrange and all day Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, IN.
