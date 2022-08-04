Emma Ruth Hershberger, 75, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Arrangements are made by Miller-Stewart Funeral Home. There will be a 10:00 a.m. funeral service on Monday, Aug 8, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home.
