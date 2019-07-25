Beatrice “Bea” Spicer, 103, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She was born April 26, 1916, in Cleveland, Tennessee, to James and Letha (Gibson) Thurman. She worked at home raising her family and caring for her home. She also worked as a housekeeper at the Bella Vista Motel.
Surviving family include her children, Jerry Mowery, Betty Bruner, Alana, Kay, and Brent Spicer; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, William Spicer; children, Paul, Barbara, Joyce and William Jr.; and six siblings.
A graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA.
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.