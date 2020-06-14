Judith Wiley Jun 14, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judith G. Wiley, 73, of Shipshewana, died Friday, June 12, 2020. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When you can't social distance, do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes I feel no need to change my lifestyle. Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGaff: Most new COVID-19 activity is from community spreadWelcome to Stage 4Rising COVID-19 infections frustrates LaGrange County health officerHow's it going? 'I had the mindset it couldn't happen to me'Man injured in early morning incident on S.R. 120Driver arrested after car smashes through side of houseFormer Charger soccer standout ready to represent area againClassic car festival is onNoble County logs 23rd death; cases up in LaGrange, DeKalbHealth officer raises alarm over spike in LaGrange County COVID-19 cases Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127093 KD127009 KD126930 Top Jobs KD127402 KD127370 KD127554 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Auction funds Kruse Plaza’s future State releases COVID-19 data by ZIP code Always get more than one estimate Hoosier Democrats hope to reverse a decade of futility Looking back at The Star Let's be thoughtful about policing Sen. Braun is afraid of the president Black Americans' plight should not be blamed on racism
