NEW HAVEN — Harry E. Resor II, 68, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at home.
Born in Fort Wayne he was the son of the late Harry and Dorothy (Kinzey) Resor.
He retired from the trucking industry with over 40 years of service. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, carpentry and traveling and was a past member of the Fort Wayne Corvette Club. He loved his children and grandchildren and never missed one of their games or events.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lori; children, Chad (April) Resor and Nicole (Jeremy) Wilson, both of Fort Wayne; siblings, Penny Kinney and Tracey (Karen) Resor, both of New Haven, Max (Sarah) Resor of Fort Wayne, and Steve (Jean) Resor of Harlan; grandchildren, Sydney, Sophie, Rhett and Beckett Wilson, and Calib and Avery Resor, all of Fort Wayne; and will be greatly missed by his bff and furry friend, Annabelle.
He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Tripp Resor.
A memorial service was at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Harper’s Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with calling two hours prior.
Preferred memorials are to the American Heart Association.
