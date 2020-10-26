GARRETT — Leola “Susie” Madonna Reinoehl, age 94, of Garrett, Indiana died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett. Burial will take place in Newville Cemetery, Newville, Indiana at a later date.
Due to the governor's mandate face masks covering the nose and mouth are required while in the funeral home. Social distancing will be followed.
Memorials are to the donor’s choice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.